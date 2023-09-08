Who's Playing

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels @ No. 24 Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Ole Miss 1-0, Tulane 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will head out on the road to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more against one another.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Ole Miss' strategy against Mercer on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Ole Miss blew Mercer out of the water with a 73-7 final score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Ole Miss had established a 59 point advantage.

Ole Miss relied on the efforts of WR Tre Harris, who found the endzone four times on 133 receiving yards, and QB Jaxson Dart, who threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns on 23 attempts. Dart wound up with a passer rating of 257.6. The team also got some help courtesy of RB Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tulane gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They came out on top against South Alabama by a score of 37-17. Winning is a bit easier when you're consistent on offense and advance 3.9 more yards per play than your opponent, as Tulane did.

QB Michael Pratt looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 294 yards and four touchdowns on 15 attempts. Pratt wound up with a passer rating of 346. WR Jha'Quan Jackson was another key contributor, finding the endzone on twice on 106 receiving yards.

Special teams was a major factor in the game and racked up 13 points in total. All those points came courtesy of K Valentino Ambrosio: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with Ole Miss going off as just a 7 point favorite. They finished last season with a mediocre 4-9 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

The Rebels and the Green Wave both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday. Watch the game or check back here after the match to see who keeps the momentum going.

Odds

Ole Miss is a solid 7-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 67 points.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.