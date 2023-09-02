Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ No. 24 Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: South Alabama 0-0, Tulane 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Tulane Green Wave. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane finished last season ranked 12th in the nation in penalties, having averaged 4 per game. South Alabama, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 122nd with 7.8 per game.

Looking forward to Saturday, Tulane is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a stellar 12-2 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Tulane ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-2 when favored last season. Green Wave fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,990.47. Sadly, South Alabama will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-1 as such last year.

Odds

Tulane is a solid 6.5-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.