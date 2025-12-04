The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave will host the North Texas Mean Green on Friday in the 2025 AAC Championship Game. North Texas finished 11-1 overall in the regular season, while Tulane was 10-2. Both sides were 7-1 in AAC play and earned the trip to the title game via tiebreakers with Navy. Both teams also have seen their head coaches hired by Power Four programs as Eric Morris of UNT is headed to Oklahoma State and Jon Sumrall of Tulane is going to Florida. Both, however, plan to coach in this game.

Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The Mean Green are the 2.5-point favorites in the latest North Texas vs. Tulane odds, while the over/under is 67.5. Before making any Tulane vs. North Texas picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tulane vs. North Texas spread North Texas -2.5 Tulane vs. North Texas over/under 67.5 points Tulane vs. North Texas money line North Texas -137, Tulane +114 Tulane vs. North Texas picks See picks at SportsLine Tulane vs. North Texas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

After simulating Tulane vs. North Texas 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over (67.5) on the total. This is easily the highest total on the board during Championship Week, but the model projects that this game will go even higher.

North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, arguably the top Group of Five QB, is projected to throw for well over 300 yards. Tulane's Jake Retzlaff, meanwhile, accounts for almost 300 yards between his passing and rushing numbers. The model is projecting 71 combined points as the Over hits well over 50% of the time.

