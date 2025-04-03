Tulane quarterback TJ Finley has been suspended following a Wednesday arrest for possessing a car that was reported stolen in Atlanta. According to court documents, Finley faces a charge of illegally possessing a stolen item worth more than $25,000 but told New Orleans authorities that he purchased the car, a Dodge Ram pickup. His suspension is pending the outcome of his case.

Finley is in his first year with the Green Wave after transferring in from Western Kentucky and one of several quarterbacks in a battle to replace former starter Darian Mensah, who transferred to Duke.

"We are aware of a situation involving TJ Finley," Tulane said in a statement. "He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case."

Tulane marks Finley's fifth school in six years. He did not see the field much in his lone year at Western Kentucky, though he did complete 48 passes for 490 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

Finley initially signed with LSU in 2020 and transferred to Auburn in 2021, where he spent two years and tossed seven touchdowns to five interceptions. Finley finally entrenched himself as a starter at Texas State in 2023 and earned an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention nod after logging 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Fresh off a 9-5 campaign at in its first year under coach Jon Sumrall, Tulane spent a lot of effort in the offseason restocking the quarterback position. In addition to Finley, the Green Wave added Kadin Semonza, who was the 2024 MAC Freshman of the Year at Ball State, and Donovan Leary from Illinois.