The Tulane Green Wave will look to stay perfect in conference play when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners in American Conference action on Thursday. Tulane is coming off a 24-17 win over Army on Oct. 18, while UTSA dropped a 55-17 decision at North Texas that same day. The Green Wave (6-1, 3-0 American), who have won three in a row, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Roadrunners (3-4, 1-2 American), who have lost two of three, are 2-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1, with each school winning at home. The Green Wave are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. UTSA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any UTSA vs. Tulane picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. UTSA. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UTSA vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. UTSA spread Tulane -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tulane vs. UTSA over/under 54.5 points Tulane vs. UTSA money line Tulane -223, UTSA +184 Tulane vs. UTSA picks See picks at SportsLine Tulane vs. UTSA streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Tulane can cover

Junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff helps power the offense. In seven games this season, he has completed 116 of 190 passes (61.1%) for 1,428 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 70 times for 450 yards (6.4 average) and eight touchdowns. In the win over Army, he completed 22 of 29 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed eight times for 62 yards and one touchdown.

His top target in the passing game is junior wide receiver Shazz Preston. In seven games, he has 20 receptions for 314 yards (15.7 average) and one touchdown. In the win over Army, he caught five passes for 86 yards and one touchdown. He caught three passes for 95 yards, including a long of 63, in a 34-27 win over Duke on Sept. 13. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why UTSA can cover

Junior quarterback Owen McCown is a big reason for the Roadrunners' success. In seven games, he has completed 137 of 216 passes (63.4%) for 1,310 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions. In a 61-13 win over Rice on Oct. 11, he completed 15 of 21 passes (71.4%) for 236 yards and three touchdowns. In a 48-30 win over Incarnate Word on Sept. 13, he completed 30 of 36 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior running back Robert Henry Jr. also leads the offense. He has carried 104 times for 868 yards (8.3 average) and nine touchdowns. He also has 14 receptions for 105 yards (7.5 average) and two scores. In seven games, he has surpassed 100 yards rushing five times. In the loss at North Texas, he carried 12 times for 138 yards (11.5 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Tulane vs. UTSA picks

SportsLine's model has simulated UTSA vs. Tulane 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 56 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. UTSA, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UTSA vs. Tulane spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.