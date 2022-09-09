Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Tulane

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-1; Tulane 1-0

Last Season Records: Tulane 2-10; Alcorn State 6-5

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Alcorn State Braves at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Tulane should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Alcorn State will be looking to right the ship.

The Green Wave were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past the Massachusetts Minutemen 42-10 last week. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tulane had established a 42-10 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Michael Pratt, who passed for two TDs and 157 yards on 20 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 58 yards, and RB Tyjae Spears, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-27 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks last week. Alcorn State was up 24-10 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Alcorn State's loss took them down to 0-1 while Tulane's win pulled them up to 1-0. A win for the Braves would reverse both their bad luck and Tulane's good luck. We'll see if Alcorn State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Green Wave keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.