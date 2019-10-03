Tulane vs. Army odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Army Black Knights at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Army is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Tulane is 3-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Army is 2-2 against the spread; Tulane is 3-1. The Black Knights have piled up three wins against overmatched competition, and almost pulled off a stunner against Michigan earlier this season, ultimately falling to the Wolverines in overtime. Tulane played Auburn tough in a 24-6 loss earlier this season and is coming off an impressive 38-31 win over Houston. The latest Army vs. Tulane odds list the Green Wave as 3-point favorites, while the over-under is set at 43.5. Before you make any Tulane vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Everything went Army's way against Morgan State two weeks ago as it pulled off the 52-21 victory. Army's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RB Artice Hobbs IV led the charge as he caught one pass for 80 yards and punched in one rushing TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Christian Anderson's 80-yard TD bomb to Hobbs IV in the second quarter.

The Green Wave, meanwhile, come into this matchup with momentum after knocking off Houston. QB Justin McMillan had a stellar game for Tulane as he picked up 91 yards on the ground on 15 carries and threw three TDs. Tulane's victory came on a 53-yard TD pass from McMillan to WR Jalen McCleskey with only 0:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.

