The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at noon ET on Saturday at Benson Field in Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are 4-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Army is 6-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The two programs have gone head-to-head 22 times before with the Green Wave holding the 12-9-1 edge all-time.

Tulane vs. Army West Point spread: Tulane -3.5

Tulane vs. Army West Point over-under: 47 points

Tulane vs. Army West Point money line: Tulane -170, Army +145

What you need to know about Army



A well-balanced attack led Army over the Mercer Bears every single quarter on its way to victory in its last outing. Army was totally in charge, breezing past Mercer 49-3 at home. That 46-point margin sets a new team best for Army on the season. RB Sandon McCoy was the offensive standout of the contest for the Black Knights, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

McCoy leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns this year, but part of what makes the Army rushing attack so difficult to defend is the number of options the Black Knights have in their backfield. The Black Knights already have nine players with at least 100 rushing yards and they've also had nine different players score a rushing touchdown this season.

What you need to know about Tulane

Meanwhile, the Green Wave didn't have too much trouble with the East Carolina Pirates on the road last Saturday as they won 38-21. Cameron Carroll only needed six carries to do incredible damage in the victory. He rushed for 129 yards and two scores, while Stephon Huderson carried it 15 times for 89 yards. On the other side of the ball, Patrick Johnson was a handful with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Tulane comes into the matchup boasting the third most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 24. But Army is even better: the Black Knights rank first in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 26 on the season.

