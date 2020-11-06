Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Tulane Green Wave and the East Carolina Pirates will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is 1-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Tulane is 3-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. It's the 17th time these two programs have gone head-to-head and ECU holds a 11-5 all-time advantage in the series.

However, Tulane won each of the last two matchups in 2017 and 2018. The Green Wave are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Tulane vs. East Carolina odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 60.5. Before entering any East Carolina vs. Tulane picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. East Carolina. Here are several college football odds for Tulane vs. East Carolina:

Tulane vs. East Carolina spread: East Carolina +3.5

Tulane vs. East Carolina over-under: 60.5 points

Tulane vs. East Carolina money line: East Carolina +160, Tulane -180

What you need to know about East Carolina

The Pirates were hampered by 123 penalty yards against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Friday. East Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as the Pirates fell 34-30 to Tulsa. East Carolina was up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, the Pirates got a solid performance out of QB Holton Ahlers, who passed for three TDs and 330 yards on 50 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ahlers this season.

Ahlers' completion percentage is up from 59.7 percent a season ago to 63.2 percent in 2020, but his average yards per attempt has dropped from 7.7 to 6.5. Against Tulane in 2018, he threw for 360 yards and two scores while adding 67 yards rushing.

What you need to know about Tulane

Meanwhile, the Green Wave simply couldn't be stopped last Saturday, as they easily beat the Temple Owls at home 38-3. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tulane had established a 24-3 advantage. The Green Wave were dominant on both sides of the ball as they outgained Temple 504-222 in the win. Deuce Watts had five catches for 114 yards and two scores in the win, while Nick Anderson had 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss on the other side of the ball.

Tulane has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.29 points per game. In addition, Tulane is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games.

