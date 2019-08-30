Tulane vs. FIU: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tulane vs. FIU football game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. FIU (away)
Last Season Records: Tulane 7-6-0; FIU 9-4-0;
What to Know
FIU and Tulane will face off at 8 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. After a 9-4 record last year and a win in the Bahamas Bowl, FIU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Meanwhile, Tulane was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: FIU snagged 17 interceptions last season, the 11th most in the nation. But Tulane threw only seven interceptions last year, the 22nd best among all teams in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Green Wave are a solid 3 point favorite against the Golden Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 14, 2017 - FIU 23 vs. Tulane 10
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 90 degrees.
