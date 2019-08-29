Tulane vs. FIU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Tulane vs. FIU football game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. FIU (away)
Last Season Records: Tulane 6-6-0; FIU 8-4-0;
What to Know
FIU and Tulane will face off at 8 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. FIU was on the positive side of .500 (8-4) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Tulane struggled last year, ending up 6-6.
Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: FIU snagged 17 interceptions last season, the 11th most in the nation. But Tulane threw only seven interceptions last year, the 22nd best among all teams in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Green Wave are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Golden Panthers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 3 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 14, 2017 - FIU 23 vs. Tulane 10
