Tulane vs. Houston: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Tulane (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Tulane 2-1-0; Houston 1-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Houston and Tulane will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Houston, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

We saw a pretty high 73.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Houston fell to Washington State 24-31. A silver lining for the Cougars was the play of D'Eriq King, who rushed for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries.

Last week, Tulane turned the game against Missouri State into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 558 yards to 168. Tulane took their matchup with ease, bagging a 58-6 win over Missouri State. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Tulane's flat performance the game before.

Tulane's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 1-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Green Wave come into the contest boasting the sixth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 10. Less enviably, the Cougars are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 146.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cougars.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 4 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last four games against Tulane.

Nov 15, 2018 - Houston 48 vs. Tulane 17

Nov 18, 2017 - Tulane 20 vs. Houston 17

Nov 12, 2016 - Houston 30 vs. Tulane 18

Oct 16, 2015 - Tulane 7 vs. Houston 42

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 88 degrees.