Tulane vs. Houston: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tulane (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Tulane 2-1-0; Houston 1-2-0

What to Know

Houston will head out on the road to face off against Tulane at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Tulane will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Cougars and Washington State, but the 73.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Cougars fell to Washington State 24-31. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from QB D'Eriq King, who rushed for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, Tulane ran circles around Missouri State on Saturday, and the extra yardage (558 yards vs. 168 yards) paid off. Tulane took their contest with ease, bagging a 58-6 victory over Missouri State. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Tulane's flat performance the game before.

Houston's loss took them down to 1-2 while Tulane's victory pulled them up to 2-1. The Cougars are seventh worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 224.50 on average. The Green Wave have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second most penalties in the nation, having accrued 23 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last four games against Tulane.