Tulane vs. Louisiana odds, line: 2018 Cure Bowl picks from model on 45-25 roll

An in-state rivalry will be renewed Saturday at the 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl when Tulane takes on Louisiana. It will be the 27th all-time meeting between the two programs and the second to take place at a bowl (2013 New Orleans Bowl). The Green Wave are 3.5-point favorites over the Ragin' Cajuns and the total is 59 in the latest Tulane vs. Louisiana odds. It's a 1:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and the game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

The model knows Tulane's major advantage is the big-play ability of LSU transfer quarterback Justin McMillan. The Green Wave finished the season with wins in four of their last five games, and McMillan has made big plays in all of them, accounting for 10 touchdowns during that span. McMillan made his impact primarily as a runner against Tulsa and South Florida.

But in the wins over East Carolina and Navy, he managed to hit chunk plays in the passing game to guide Tulane to victories. He threw for 663 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception in those two games. McMillan also hit tight end Charles Jones for the two-point conversion to give Tulane a 29-28 lead with 1:27 to play in the season finale against Navy to make the Green Wave bowl-eligible.

But just because Tulane is coming in hot doesn't mean it'll cover the 2018 Cure Bowl spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns also finished their regular season strong, winning four of their last five and six of their last eight to win Group B of the Sun Belt. They dropped the Sun Belt Championship Game to Appalachian State, but it was still a strong year for Billy Napier's squad, and their offense could give Tulane problems at in the AutoNation Cure Bowl 2018.

The Ragin' Cajuns hit 500 total yards on five separate occasions this season and scored at least 40 points on five occasions. They won all six of the games where they crossed at least one of those thresholds. Louisiana has three running backs who have produced at least 700 yards rushing and have combined to run for 2,805 yards and 26 touchdowns.

