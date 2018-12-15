Tulane vs. Louisiana odds, line: 2018 Cure Bowl picks from model on 45-25 run

The 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET, and CBS Sports Network will be there for a unique matchup that helps renew an old in-state rivalry. Tulane will take on Louisiana-Lafayette at Camping World Stadium in Orlando with the Green Wave installed as three-point favorites and the total at 61 in the latest Tulane vs. Louisiana odds. And a lot of folks in Louisiana will have bragging rights hanging in the balance over friends and family based on the outcome of Cure Bowl 2018, and that only adds to the drama. Before you choose sides and make your Tulane vs. Louisiana picks, you'll definitely want to check out the 2018 Cure Bowl projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows Tulane's major advantage is the big-play ability of LSU transfer quarterback Justin McMillan. The Green Wave finished the season with wins in four of their last five games, and McMillan has made big plays in all of them, accounting for 10 touchdowns during that span. McMillan made his impact primarily as a runner against Tulsa and South Florida.

But in the wins over East Carolina and Navy, he managed to hit chunk plays in the passing game to guide Tulane to victories. He threw for 663 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception in those two games. McMillan also hit tight end Charles Jones for the two-point conversion to give Tulane a 29-28 lead with 1:27 to play in the season finale against Navy to make the Green Wave bowl-eligible.

But just because Tulane is coming in hot doesn't mean it'll cover the 2018 Cure Bowl spread.

One thing that could help Louisiana score the cover or even the upset over Tulane is its exceptional big-play ability. The Ragin' Cajuns had 14.29 percent of their drives this season end with touchdowns of 20 yards or more. That tied them for ninth in the nation in that category and that ability to score from anywhere on the field at any time is something that Tulane will have to be conscious of all game.

Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais give Louisiana a three-headed rushing attack that is incredibly hard to stop and that ground game helps fuel a passing attack that exploits loaded boxes to average 8.4 yards per passing attempt. If they can hit on a blend of big plays in the running game and through the air, it will go a long way towards making Tulane set as favorites in the latest Cure Bowl odds look like a mistake.

