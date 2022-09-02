Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Tulane

Last Season Records: Tulane 2-10; Massachusetts 1-11

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, the Green Wave are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 1-11 last-season record, UMass has set their aspirations higher this season.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tulane was 17th worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last season, with the squad giving up 28 overall (bottom 94%). UMass experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked sixth worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 67. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 30-point (!) margin of victory. It would take nothing short of a miracle for UMass to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep the Green Wave from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 30-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.