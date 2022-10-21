Who's Playing
Memphis @ No. 25 Tulane
Current Records: Memphis 4-3; Tulane 6-1
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Benson Field at Yulman Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Memphis fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 47-45. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Tigers, who fell 30-29 when the teams previously met last November. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Asa Martin, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, was the best among equals.
Special teams collected 13 points for Memphis. K Chris Howard delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, the Tulane Green Wave beat the South Florida Bulls 45-31 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Tulane was RB Tyjae Spears, who rushed for two TDs and 148 yards on 19 carries. Spears hadn't helped his team much against East Carolina last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The Tigers are now 4-3 while the Green Wave sit at 6-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the matchup having picked the ball off nine times, good for 14th in the nation. But Tulane enters the game with only three thrown interceptions, good for 17th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Green Wave are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won five out of their last seven games against Tulane.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Memphis 33 vs. Tulane 28
- Dec 05, 2020 - Tulane 35 vs. Memphis 21
- Oct 19, 2019 - Memphis 47 vs. Tulane 17
- Sep 28, 2018 - Tulane 40 vs. Memphis 24
- Oct 27, 2017 - Memphis 56 vs. Tulane 26
- Oct 14, 2016 - Memphis 24 vs. Tulane 14
- Oct 31, 2015 - Memphis 41 vs. Tulane 13