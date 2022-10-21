Who's Playing

Memphis @ No. 25 Tulane

Current Records: Memphis 4-3; Tulane 6-1

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Benson Field at Yulman Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Memphis fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 47-45. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Tigers, who fell 30-29 when the teams previously met last November. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Asa Martin, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, was the best among equals.

Special teams collected 13 points for Memphis. K Chris Howard delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Tulane Green Wave beat the South Florida Bulls 45-31 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Tulane was RB Tyjae Spears, who rushed for two TDs and 148 yards on 19 carries. Spears hadn't helped his team much against East Carolina last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Tigers are now 4-3 while the Green Wave sit at 6-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the matchup having picked the ball off nine times, good for 14th in the nation. But Tulane enters the game with only three thrown interceptions, good for 17th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last seven games against Tulane.