Who's Playing

Memphis @ Tulane

Current Records: Memphis 6-2; Tulane 5-5

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are 1-4 against the Memphis Tigers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Tulane will take on Memphis at noon ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium after a week off. The Green Wave strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.4 points per game.

Tulane fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-24. Tulane was up 14 to nothing at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Stephon Huderson, who rushed for one TD and 106 yards on 25 carries. Huderson hadn't helped his team much against the Army West Point Black Knights three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Tulane defensive unit accumulated four sacks. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Memphis and the Navy Midshipmen last week, but the Tigers stepped up in the second half for a 10-7 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Memphis, but they got one touchdown from QB Brady White.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Green Wave going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Tulane is now 5-5 while Memphis sits at 6-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tulane is stumbling into the matchup with the 16th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 20 on the season. The Tigers have experienced some passing struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 313.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won four out of their last five games against Tulane.