The Tulane Green Wave can strengthen their case to be the top Group of Five team in the country when they hit the road to face the Memphis Tigers in a key American Athletic Conference showdown on Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The Green Wave (4-1, 1-0 in AAC) are battling with Wyoming, Air Force and others to be the top Group of Five conference champion and earn a berth in one of the New Year's Six bowl games. The Tigers (4-1, 1-0) also can earn their way into that discussion with a win on Friday night.

Tulane vs. Memphis spread: Green Wave -5

Tulane vs. Memphis over/under: 54.5 points

Tulane vs. Memphis money line: Green Wave -201, Tigers +167

TUL: The Green Wave rank ninth in the country in rushing defense (84.2 yards per game)

MEM: The Tigers lead the AAC in scoring offense (36.6 points per game)

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave enter Friday night's game on a roll. Tulane is 16-3 in its last 19 games (4-1 in 2023 and 12-2 in 2022). That is the program's best 19-game stretch since a 16-2-1 run spanning the 1948 and '49 seasons.

In addition, the Green Wave won't be intimidated by playing at Liberty Stadium. Tulane has won six consecutive road games, a stretch that began with a victory last season at eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State. The road winning streak is the fourth longest active road streak in the country, behind only Georgia (12), Michigan (eight) and North Carolina (seven). See which team to pick here.

Why Memphis can cover

Liberty Stadium has been a difficult place for visiting teams to play. Since Ryan Silverfield was elevated to head coach in December 2019, the Tigers are 19-4 at Liberty Stadium. Memphis also has won the last eight meetings against Tulane at Liberty Stadium, a stretch that began in the 2002 season.

In addition, the Tigers have received solid quarterback play from Seth Henigan. A 6-foot-3 junior from Denton, Texas, Henigan ranks third in the conference and 18th in the country in total offense (301.6 yards per game) this season. He also ranks fourth all-time at Memphis in career attempts (1,014), completions (641) and yards (8,269), while ranking fifth in touchdown passes (57). See which team to pick here.

