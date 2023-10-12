The lead in the American Athletic Conference will be on the line when the Memphis Tigers host the Tulane Green Wave in a key AAC showdown on Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The Green Wave (4-1, 1-0 in AAC) entered the season as the preseason favorite to win the conference title. Through five games their only loss is a 37-20 defeat to Ole Miss in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Tigers (4-1, 1-0), who were picked fourth in the AAC in the preseason, are coming off a 35-32 comeback victory over Boise State on Sept. 30. Their only loss this season came to 5-1 Missouri.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Green Wave are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Tulane vs. Memphis spread: Green Wave -4.5

Tulane vs. Memphis over/under: 54.5 points

Tulane vs. Memphis money line: Green Wave -196, Tigers +164

TUL: The Green Wave rank ninth in the country in rushing defense (84.2 yards per game)

MEM: The Tigers lead the AAC in scoring offense (36.6 points per game)

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave have a gamebreaker in Jha'Quan Jackson. A 5-foot-11 senior from Luling, La., Jackson is averaging 23.6 yards per catch this season, which leads the conference and ranks eighth in the nation. He also is seventh in the country in yards per punt return (15.2).

In addition, running back Makhi Hughes is coming on for Tulane. The true freshman from Birmingham, Ala., rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the team's last game, a 35-23 victory over UAB. Both were the best of his young career. See which team to pick here.

Why Memphis can cover

Liberty Stadium has been a difficult place for visiting teams to play. Since Ryan Silverfield was elevated to head coach in December 2019, the Tigers are 19-4 at Liberty Stadium. Memphis also has won the last eight meetings against Tulane at Liberty Stadium, a stretch that began in the 2002 season.

In addition, the Tigers have received solid quarterback play from Seth Henigan. A 6-foot-3 junior from Denton, Texas, Henigan ranks third in the conference and 18th in the country in total offense (301.6 yards per game) this season. He also ranks fourth all-time at Memphis in career attempts (1,014), completions (641) and yards (8,269), while ranking fifth in touchdown passes (57). See which team to pick here.

