The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave will aim for their 19th straight conference victory when they host the Memphis Tigers on Thursday evening. Tulane (9-2) has already clinched a date with Army in next week's AAC Championship Game, but it would like to finish its conference slate with a perfect 8-0 record by knocking off the Tigers. Memphis (9-2) would love nothing more to play spoiler, and in the process, clinch double-digit win seasons in back-to-back years for the first time in program history. Both teams had byes last week.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Benson Field at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The Green Wave are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. Tulane odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 55 points. Before entering any Tulane vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Tulane vs. Memphis spread: Tulane -13.5

Tulane vs. Memphis over/under: 55 points

Tulane vs. Memphis money line: Tulane -546, Memphis +403

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers simply bludgeon opponents on the ground. They are coming off back-to-back games with over 200 rushing yards in addition to four such games over their last five outings. Mario Anderson Jr.'s 1,115 rushing yards rank third in the AAC, while his 18 total touchdowns are seventh in all of college football. His backup, Brandon Thomas, could start for many teams and has at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. He has six scores over his last six games, and in addition to his prowess around the goal line, he's a big play threat who's averaging 6.3 yards per rush.



As strong as Memphis is on the ground, it's just as effective in containing the other team's run game. Just one AAC team allows fewer than the Tigers' 3.8 yards per rush allowed. The team gave up just 28 rushing yards in its last contest, which was the fourth time in 2024 it held an opponent to under 40 rushing yards. The Tigers are also opportunistic on that side of the ball, as they are averaging 1.9 takeaways per game -- the second-most in the conference.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane is as balanced as any team in the nation, and that's evident by the Green Wave ranking fourth in the country in scoring offense and 10th in scoring defense. That makes it the only Group of Five team to rank in the top 10 of both, and the Green Wave are coming off arguably their most complete game. They shut out a Navy team that was ranked as recently as October with a 35-0 victory prior to their bye.

The Midshipmen were averaging 259.1 rushing yards entering the contest but couldn't even top 100 yards versus Tulane. The Green Wave held Navy to just 2.9 yards per carry, had two takeaways and played turnover-free ball on offense. Protecting the ball has been a strength of Tulane all season as it has just three giveaways over its last eight games, all of which have resulted in victories.

How to make Tulane vs. Memphis picks

The model has simulated Memphis vs. Tulane 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Tulane vs. Memphis, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Memphis vs. Tulane spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.