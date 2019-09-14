Tulane vs. Missouri State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tulane (home) vs. Missouri State (away)

Current Records: Tulane 1-1-0; Missouri State 0-1-0

What to Know

Missouri State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against Tulane at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Bears are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Missouri State had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 23-37 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Arizona. The Bears were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as N. Arizona apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of last year.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Tulane was humbled last week. They took a hard 6-24 fall against Auburn. Tulane's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the matchup before.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 31.5 point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 32 point favorite.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 86 degrees.