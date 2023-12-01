The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave seek their second straight conference title when they host the SMU Mustangs in the 2023 AAC Championship Game on Saturday. Tulane (11-1, 8-0), which is riding a 10-game winning streak, captured the 10th conference crown in school history last year as it defeated UCF 45-28 at home. SMU (10-2, 8-0) has won eight straight contests and hopes to end its stint in the AAC with its 12th conference title and first since winning the Southwest in 1984. The Mustangs will play in the ACC next season.

Kickoff at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Green Wave are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. SMU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any SMU vs. Tulane picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. SMU and just revealed its picks and college football predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for SMU vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. SMU spread: Green Wave -3.5

Tulane vs. SMU over/under: 47 points



Tulane vs. SMU money line: Green Wave -169, Mustangs +142

TUL: The Green Wave are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games

SMU: The Mustangs are 0-6 ATS in their last six contests as road underdogs

Tulane vs. SMU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Tulane vs. SMU live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave are in the midst of their longest winning streak since bridging the 1997 and 1998 seasons with 13 straight victories. The team has won 14 consecutive games, including 10 this year, with Michael Pratt under center. Tulane's lone loss this season came at home against Ole Miss, where Platt was unable to play due to an injury. The junior quarterback has thrown for 2,168 yards with 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2023 and has made a TD toss in 44 of his 45 career contests.

Running back Makhi Hughes set a career-high in last week's 29-16 triumph over UTSA, racking up 166 yards on 26 carries. The redshirt freshman is 12th in the nation -- and first in the AAC -- with 1,246 rushing yards and has reached triple digits in seven of his last eight contests. Hughes is the first freshman in school history and eighth player overall to hit the 1,000-yard mark in a season. See which team to pick here.

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs are fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 41.8 points and have recorded at least 31 in every game during their current winning streak. They have five players with more than 400 receiving yards and four that have at least four touchdown catches. Sophomore tight end RJ Maryland leads the club with 462 yards on 29 receptions and is tied with sophomore wideout Jordan Hudson for first with seven TD catches.

SMU will be counting on redshirt freshman Kevin Jennings to run the offense as No. 1 quarterback Preston Stone suffered a broken leg in last week's 59-14 rout of Navy after throwing for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Jennings has completed 18-of-24 pass attempts this season for 224 yards and three TDs without an interception. One of his top targets likely will be junior Moochie Dixon, who hauled in a pair of scoring passes against the Midshipmen while becoming the team's first receiver to post a 100-yard performance this year with 125 on only four receptions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tulane vs. SMU picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 61 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. SMU, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. Tulane spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.