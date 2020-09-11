The South Alabama Jaguars aim to improve to 2-0 this season when they take on the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Tulane finished 2019 fourth in the American Athletic Conference's Western Division, while the Jaguars ended up fifth in the Sun Belt West Division. South Alabama upended Southern Miss 32-21 last week, the Jaguars' first road victory in three seasons. South Alabama had been 0-12 under coach Steve Campbell and was 0-15 since 2017.

The Green Wave are favored by eight points in the latest South Alabama vs. Tulane odds from William Hill, down from 11 points at the open, and the over-under is set at 52.5, down one point. Tulane is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games as a favorite, while South Alabama is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games as a home underdog. Before entering any Tulane vs. South Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. South Alabama. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for South Alabama vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. South Alabama spread: Tulane -8

Tulane vs. South Alabama over-under: 52.5points

Tulane vs. South Alabama money line: Tulane -320, South Alabama +300

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave, which has won bowl games in each of the last two seasons for the first time in school history, are banking on six graduate transfers to exceed modest American Athletic Conference expectations.

Wide receiver Mykel Jones (Oklahoma), linebacker Kevin Henry (Oklahoma State) and defensive back Kyle Meyers (Florida State) are expected to start. Guard Ben Knutson (Virginia) and tackle Jaylen Miller (Duke) are competing for time on the right side of the offensive line. Ajani Kerr (Georgia Tech) should play significant time at either nickelback or safety.

This game for Tulane replaces a game at Northwestern that was canceled when the Big Ten postponed its season.

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama's offense went off for 526 yards -- 363 passing and 163 rushing -- and had a 99-yard touchdown drive against the Golden Eagles. Desmond Trotter passed for 299 yards and two touchdowns to Jalen Tolbert, who finished with six receptions for 169 yards.

South Alabama's defense was just as strong against Southern Miss, who did not allow a sack and did not punt in a game for the first time in program history. The Jaguars held the Golden Eagles to 95 rushing yards on 37 carries. South Alabama is playing its first game in its new on-campus stadium.

The Tulane game, which was scheduled just five weeks ago because of COVID-19-related changes, starts a five-game homestand.

How to make Tulane vs. South Alabama picks

The model has simulated Tulane vs. South Alabama 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in close to 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. South Alabama? And which side of the spread hits close to 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Alabama vs. Tulane spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.