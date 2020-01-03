Tulane vs. Southern Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tulane vs. Southern Miss football game
Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ Tulane
Current Records: Southern Miss 7-5; Tulane 6-6
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Tulane and Southern Miss will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The Green Wave are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
The Green Wave received a tough blow four weeks ago as they fell 37-20 to the SMU Mustangs. No one had a big game offensively for Tulane, but they got scores from RB Corey Dauphine and RB Cameron Carroll.
Meanwhile, the game between Southern Miss and the Florida Atlantic Owls four weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Southern Miss falling 34-17, it was darn close to turning into one. Like the Green Wave, Southern Miss didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from QB Jack Abraham.
The Green Wave are now 6-6 while the Golden Eagles sit at 7-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Green Wave rank 13th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 249.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Southern Miss is 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 122.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Southern Miss.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Green Wave are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 56
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
