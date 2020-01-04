Tulane vs. Southern Miss score: Green Wave shake slow start, cruise to Armed Forces Bowl win

Tulane hit the snooze button on Saturday morning prior to its 10:30 a.m. local time kickoff against Southern Miss. But when the Green Wave woke up, they jumped out of bed and rolled over Golden Eagles in a 30-13 win in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Tulane ripped off 30 straight points during the second and third quarters to erase a 13-0 deficit and cruise to victory.

Quarterback Justin McMillan was the star of the afternoon. The senior, who transferred from LSU prior to the 2018 season, was 13-of-18 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his touchdown passes came in the third quarter -- one each to Jalen McCleskey, Jacob Robertson and Amare Jones -- and are the most by any player in a bowl game in Tulane history. Tulane improves to 2-6 this season when trailing at halftime.

The Golden Eagles came out firing early in the game. Quarterback Jack Abraham tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins to open scoring in the first quarter, and ran one in from 3 yards out to cap off an 11-play, 78-yard drive on their next possession to push the lead to 13-0. But the junior left the game early in the third quarter, and the offense couldn't get going under backup Tate Whatley, who entered play with just seven pass attempts this season.

Both teams finish the 2019 season with identical 7-6 records.