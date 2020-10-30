The Tulane Green Wave and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are 2-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Temple is 1-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. Tulane is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games at home, while Temple is 14-6 against the number in its last 20 games played on a Saturday.

Tulane vs. Temple spread: Tulane -4

Tulane vs. Temple over-under: 59.5 points

Tulane vs. Temple money line: Tulane -175, Temple +155

What you need to know about Tulane

Tulane ended up a good deal behind the UCF Knights when the two teams played last Saturday, losing 51-34. Tulane was down 51-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB Stephon Huderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

Huderson leads the Green Wave in rushing so far in 2020 with 400 yards. Cameron Carroll has also rushed for 341 yards and leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns. Tulane will need to give that pairing a heavy dose of touches to get back to running the football effectively after averaging just under 3.0 yards per carry the last three weeks.

What you need to know about Temple

Meanwhile, Temple came up short against the Memphis Tigers last Saturday, falling 41-29. Temple's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Jadan Blue, who caught 13 passes for three TDs and 115 yards. Temple actually outgained Memphis 500-489 in the loss and won the turnover battle 4-3, but the Owls went just 8-for-19 on third down and 2-for-4 on fourth down.

Temple enters Saturday's showdown with a 1-5 record in its last six games on the road. However, the Owls are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against an opponent from the AAC.

