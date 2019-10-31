Tulane vs. Tulsa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tulane vs. Tulsa football game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. Tulsa (away)
Current Records: Tulane 5-3; Tulsa 2-6
What to Know
Tulsa lost both of their matches to Tulane last season, on scores of 62-28 and 24-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Tulsa and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
On Saturday, the Golden Hurricane and Memphis were almost perfectly matched up, but the Golden Hurricane suffered an agonizing 42-41 defeat. RB Corey Taylor II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 85 yards and three TDs on 13 carries.
Meanwhile, Tulane was the 29-28 winner over Navy when they last met November of last year. On Saturday? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Tulane as they fell 41-38 to Navy. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Green Wave.
The Golden Hurricane are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Green Wave are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Tulane and Tulsa both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Tulane 24 vs. Tulsa 17
- Oct 07, 2017 - Tulane 62 vs. Tulsa 28
- Oct 22, 2016 - Tulsa 50 vs. Tulane 27
- Nov 27, 2015 - Tulsa 45 vs. Tulane 34
