The No. 16 Tulane Green Wave will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the No. 22 UCF Knights on Saturday afternoon. Tulane picked up a 27-13 win at Tulsa last week and have now won four straight games by double digits. UCF bounced back from a loss to East Carolina with wins over Cincinnati and Memphis.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Green Wave are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Tulane vs. UCF odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54.5.

Tulane vs. UCF spread: Tulane -1.5

Tulane vs. UCF over/under: 54.5 points

Tulane vs. UCF money line: Tulane -120, UCF +100

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has won five straight games and is off to its best start since going 12-0 in 1998, winning more than seven games for the first time since 2002. The Green Wave racked up 482 yards of total offense against Tulsa last week, covering the spread for the fifth game in a row. Quarterback Michael Pratt has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,843 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Running back Tyjae Spears leads the rushing attack with 745 yards and 10 touchdowns on 134 carries. UCF lost to East Carolina by three touchdowns on the road last month, so it will be tough for the Knights to keep pace on Saturday. Tulane has covered the spread in seven consecutive games against conference opponents, and it has also covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why UCF can cover

UCF has been one of the top teams to beat in the conference in recent years, and that has not changed this season. The Knights have already picked up wins over SMU, Cincinnati and Memphis in conference play, winning six of their last seven games overall. Quarterback Mikey Keene filled in for John Rhys Plumlee against Memphis, as Plumlee was out with a concussion.

Keene threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, while RJ Harvey rushed for 151 yards and a score. Plumlee and Keene are both available heading into this game, giving head coach Gus Malzahn a pair of quality options. UCF is an underdog on Saturday afternoon despite winning seven of the last eight head-to-head meetings.

