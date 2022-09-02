The Massachusetts Minutemen will take on the Tulane Green Wave at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yulman Stadium. Both teams are coming off forgettable seasons as UMass went 1-11 last year and Tulane finished 2-10. This will be the second meeting between the programs following a 31-24 Tulane victory in 2016.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Green Wave are favored by 28 points in the latest Tulane vs. Massachusetts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 59.

Tulane vs. Massachusetts spread: Tulane -28

Tulane vs. Massachusetts over-under: 59 points

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane lost by just five points versus then-No. 2 Oklahoma in its season opener last year and then won its next game, but it was all downhill afterwards. The Green Wave would lose nine of their next 10 games to finish 2-10. That ended a three-year streak of non-losing seasons and ended a three-year streak of bowl games for Tulane.

Tulane does have one of the top returning running backs in Tyjae Spears, who ranked among the top five in the American Athletic Conference in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and yards per carry. Joining him in the backfield is quarterback Michael Pratt, who has thrown for at least 20 touchdowns each of the last two seasons.

Why UMass can cover

UMass has won just two games over the last three years, posting a 2-26 overall record. The team has yet to win more than four games in any season since joining FBS in 2012. Don Brown, who previously coached the team when it was in FCS from 2004-08, has returned as head coach after serving as Arizona's defensive coordinator last year.

The biggest problem for the Minutemen lies on the defensive side of the ball as they ranked dead last in points allowed last season. UMass was sixth worst when it came to touchdowns allowed, with the squad giving up 67 overall. Three teams gained over 600 total yards against the Minutemen, while another three posted at least 500 yards.

