Tulane turned to a familiar face to lead its football program, elevating assistant coach Will Hall to replace the departing Jon Sumrall, according to CBS Sports' John Talty and Matt Zenitz. An official announcement is expected later this week. The move comes as the Green Wave prepare for their College Football Playoff appearance. Sumrall will remain on the sideline through the postseason before leaving to coach Florida.

Hall served as Tulane's passing game coordinator, returning to New Orleans after previously working under former coach Willie Fritz. His strong reputation inside the building and his established relationships with players and staff made him a natural candidate once the position opened.

Tulane reportedly pursued LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker early in the process, but Baker chose to remain in Baton Rouge under new Tigers coach Lane Kiffin, clearing the way for Hall's promotion.

Hall, 45, accumulated head-coaching experience in his career. He led West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16) to playoff runs. Hall later spent four seasons as Southern Miss's coach, where he experienced both a bowl victory and a difficult final stretch that led to his dismissal midway through the 2024 season. He owns a 70-50 (.583) overall record in 10 seasons.

Despite the uneven ending at Southern Miss, Hall made an immediate impact in his return to Tulane. Under his guidance, transfer quarterback Jake Retzlaff delivered an efficient and dynamic 2025 season, throwing for 2,862 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 610 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground, helping the Green Wave maintain a balanced and effective offense.

Tulane enters the CFP as the No. 11 seed and faces No. 6 Ole Miss on December 20. After Sumrall coaches the postseason, Hall takes over.