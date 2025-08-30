Tulane recognized the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on Saturday in a 23-3 win against Northwestern by wearing no-decal helmets, honoring the 2005 team that played its first post-Katrina game against Mississippi State in Shreveport, Louisiana, without helmet markings. The Green Wave had hoped to complete the tribute with white jerseys, the same as the 2005 squad did, but that request was apparently denied by Northwestern, leaving Tulane in its standard home olive green.

Coach Jon Sumrall was none too pleased after the game.

"That's their prerogative, but when you show disrespect to the city of New Orleans that's what's going to happen to you," Sumrall said postgame. "You're going to run into a team like this. They had a chip on their shoulder because I wanted to wear the exact same uniform that that team wore 20 years ago. Request got denied. We might have used that for a little bit of motivation to represent the city. So, don't disrespect New Orleans ever."

Northwestern claims the Tulane request was made on Aug. 17 with jersey agreements typically made months in advance, according to Matt Fortuna.

On the field, Tulane was in control. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff, making his Green Wave debut after transferring from BYU in July, connected with Justyn Reid for a touchdown on the first possession drive and later sprinted 69 yards for another score late in the second quarter. Retzlaff finished with 265 total yards -- 152 passing and 113 rushing -- helping Tulane turn early turnovers into points.

Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, a transfer from SMU, struggled in his Wildcats debut, throwing four interceptions -- including on his first pass -- and losing a late fumble. Northwestern rushed for just 76 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Tulane's Javion White, Kevin Adams and Jahiem Johnson each recorded interceptions, with White's first leaping snag setting up Retzlaff's long touchdown run.

The victory marked Tulane's first home win over a Big Ten opponent since 1955 -- also against Northwestern -- and the Green Wave combined a symbolic tribute with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball.