Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 0-0, Tulsa 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will host the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Tulsa finished on the wrong side of .500 (5-7), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Arkansas Pine Bluff finished with a dismal 3-8 record.