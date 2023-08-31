Who's Playing
Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 0-0, Tulsa 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will host the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Looking back to last season, Tulsa finished on the wrong side of .500 (5-7), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Arkansas Pine Bluff finished with a dismal 3-8 record.