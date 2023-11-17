Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: North Texas 3-7, Tulsa 3-7

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma







What to Know

Tulsa will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Tulsa and four for North Texas.

Tulsa went for two against Tulane on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the contest. Tulsa fell just short of Tulane by a score of 24-22. Tulsa gained 120 more yards on the day, but it was Tulane that made the best of use of them.

Despite the loss, Tulsa had strong showings from Kamdyn Benjamin, who picked up 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Kirk Francis, who threw for 345 yards and a touchdown. Chase Meyer did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals.

Meanwhile, North Texas gave up the first points and the most points on Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 45-21 to SMU. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Texas in their matchups with SMU: they've now lost five in a row.

North Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from Oscar Adaway III, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries.

Tulsa's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-7. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.3 points per game. As for North Texas, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, Tulsa and North Texas failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the game is expected to be close, with North Texas going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Tulsa is playing at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Golden Hurricane have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 183.9 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Mean Green struggle in that department as they've been averaging 175.8 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

North Texas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

