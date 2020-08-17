Watch Now: SEC Announces Week One Schedule For 2020 Season ( 8:26 )

With a college football season starting shortly in September, Tulsa becomes the latest program to pause preseason practices for football because of numerous positive cases of COVID-19. Per Kelly Hines of the Tulsa World, eight players tested positive for the coronavirus and are now in isolation. Meanwhile, eight more who came into direct contact with the positive cases are in quarantine.

"It's unfortunate that we have to pause practice, but the well-being, health and security of our athletes is our No. 1 priority," coach Philip Montgomery said. "We will continue to do everything we can to keep our players safe, healthy and at the top of their game mentally."

Though the 16 aforementioned players will not be part of team activities for the foreseeable future, the rest of the team will continue with strength and conditioning along with team meetings while practices are paused. More than a dozen college football programs have already been forced to temporarily halt practices or workouts at various points in the summer due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The AAC will allow its members to play eight conference games and up to four additional nonconference matchups in the 2020 season, meaning the league will attempt to allow its members to play as close to a full slate as possible. Conference play will begin on Sept. 19.