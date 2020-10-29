The East Carolina Pirates visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a clash between AAC foes on Friday evening. East Carolina enters with a 1-3 record and a 1-2 mark in conference play, though the Pirates are coming off a bye week. Tulsa is 2-0 in conference action and 2-1 overall, navigating a pair of cancellations along the way. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

William Hill lists the Golden Hurricane as 17-point favorites at home. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 60.5 in the latest East Carolina vs. Tulsa odds.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa spread: Tulsa -17

East Carolina vs. Tulsa over-under: 60.5 points

East Carolina vs. Tulsa money line: Tulsa -750, East Carolina +525

East Carolina: The Pirates are 2-2 against the spread this season

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane are 10-5 against the spread in the last 15 games

Why East Carolina can cover

The Pirates are a prolific rushing team, ranking in the top five in the AAC in producing 193 yards per game on the ground. Freshman running back Rahjai Harris is one of the best ball-carriers in the conference, putting up 330 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, and Harris ranks in the top five of the league in averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Harris, combined with the projected return of QB Holton Ahlers from a one-game absence, gives the Pirates reason to believe in their offense against Tulsa.

The Pirates are not an elite defensive team by any stretch, but they can rely on the play of junior linebacker Xavier Smith. Smith has 43 tackles in just four games this season, and he is a well-rounded player, adding two passes defended, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as East Carolina's best defensive player.

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa has been a tremendous defensive team to this point in 2020, and that is on display in its statistical profile. The Golden Hurricane rank second-best in the AAC in scoring defense, allowing just 18.3 points per game, and they are also second-best in total defense, giving up just 348 total yards per contest. Against an East Carolina team that lands in the bottom four in total offense, Tulsa has a significant advantage when its defense is on the field.

On the other side, East Carolina is dead-last in the AAC in scoring defense, with opponents averaging 37.8 points per game. Tulsa should be able to take advantage of that weakness, and the Pirates are also fourth-worst in total defense (458.3 yards allowed per game) and second-worst in rushing defense (212.8 yards allowed per game) so far in 2020.

