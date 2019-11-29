Tulsa vs. East Carolina odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

Get ready for an AAC battle as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the East Carolina Pirates will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Tulsa is 3-8 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Pirates have won seven of the last 10 in the series, but the programs have split those games down the middle against the spread. Tulsa has actually covered in the last three head-to-head matchups. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 5.5 points in the latest East Carolina vs. Tulsa odds, while the over-under is set at 61. Before entering any Tulsa vs. ECU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

ECU was able to grind out a solid victory over Connecticut last week, winning 31-24. No one put up better numbers for the Pirates than running back Darius Pinnix Jr., who rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. East Carolina doesn't have a single player on its roster that has rushed for more than 428 yards this season and the absence of a running game has been a hindrance offensively, so having Pinnix stepping up late could help it close the season strong.

Meanwhile, Tulsa was first on the board but had to settle for the 24-14 setback against Houston. Quarterback Zach Smith had a tough game. Despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Smith has had an up-and-down season despite having four solid receivers who have at least 40 catches and 440 yards in Keylon Stokes, Sam Crawford Jr., Keenen Johnson and Josh Johnson. Tulsa is 3-0 against the spread when it has at least 500 yards of total offense, so Smith distributing the ball efficiently is going to be a key on Saturday.

