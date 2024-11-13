The East Carolina Pirates will look to become bowl-eligible on Thursday when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. ECU (5-4, 3-2) has won back-to-back games since replacing coach Mike Houston with interim Blake Harrell and is now just one victory short of landing only its second bowl game over the last decade. Meanwhile, Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) needs to win its remaining three games to avoid a losing season for the fourth straight year. The Golden Hurricane have won the last four meetings, including a 29-27 road victory last season.

Tulsa vs. East Carolina spread: ECU -14

Tulsa vs. East Carolina over/under: 62.5 points

Tulsa vs. East Carolina money line: East Carolina -592, Tulsa +422

ECU: The Over has hit in four straight East Carolina games

TUL: Tulsa is 1-4 against the spread in AAC matchups

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa was dealt a 59-21 loss at the hands of UAB last Saturday, but the team reestablished its presence on the ground with 187 rushing yards, which was more than it had in its two previous games combined. The Golden Hurricane have a multi-pronged rushing attack as four different players have at least 205 yards on the ground this season, led by Bill Jackson (296 yards). He's averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and he found the endzone in last year's win over ECU.

Meanwhile, Kamdyn Benjamin is one of the most productive receivers in the AAC, as he leads the conference in receptions (55), ranks third in yards (683) and is fourth in receiving touchdowns (five). He also has a punt return touchdown this season and lit up the Pirates in his last matchup, posting a 6-143-1 stat line against them in 2023. Additionally, Tulsa can take comfort in that East Carolina has covered just once over four road games this season. See which team to pick here.

Why East Carolina can cover

Meanwhile, East Carolina really took it to FAU for the full four quarters, racking up a 49-14 victory last Thursday. Katin Houser was a one-man wrecking crew for ECU as he threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. As a team, the Pirates racked up 581 total yards, which is a season-high, as ECU averaged a robust 10.4 yards per play.

ECU also has numerous spread advantages over its Thursday opponent, starting with Tulsa's lack of success as a home underdog. The Golden Hurricane have covered just once over their last eight games as a home underdog, and Tulsa has lost versus the spread in four of its last five games overall. East Carolina is undefeated ATS over its last three games and has undoubtedly received a boost since Harrell was named interim coach, as the team has won its two games under him by at least 22 points each. See which team to pick here.

