Through 2 Quarters

The point spread is against the Houston Cougars, but thus far the points are on their side. They are in control with a 28-3 lead over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Houston has been led by RB Alton McCaskill, who so far has rushed for three TDs and 43 yards on 11 carries.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Tulsa

Current Records: Houston 3-1; Tulsa 1-3

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-4 against the Houston Cougars since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Golden Hurricane and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Last week, Tulsa turned the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 624 yards to 366. Tulsa beat Arkansas State 41-34. Tulsa's RB Shamari Brooks looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 155 yards on 22 carries. This was the first time Brooks has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Golden Hurricane's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed the Red Wolves' offensive line to sack QB James Blackman six times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Cougars bagged a 28-20 win over the Navy Midshipmen last week. Houston's RB Ta'Zhawn Henry was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Tulsa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Golden Hurricane are now 1-3 while Houston sits at a mirror-image 3-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulsa is stumbling into the game with the 216th most thrown interceptions in the nation, having thrown five on the season. Houston is completely their equal: they are 216th worst in the nation in thrown interceptions, having thrown five on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won four out of their last five games against Tulsa.