Tulsa vs. Houston odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from Vegas legend who's 6-0

The surging Houston Cougars look to keep their momentum going when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in their conference opener Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Houston (3-1) hopes to build on a strong showing in its non-conference slate, while Tulsa (1-3) aims to reverse its fortunes following three straight defeats. The Cougars are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Tulsa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 70.

Before you make any Houston vs. Tulsa picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say. Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as book director for Stations Casinos. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, he crushed college football for SportsLine members in 2016, going a remarkable 70-44 on the season.

Roberts is also locked in on the tendencies of these two clubs, with an undefeated record of 6-0 in games involving either Houston or Tulsa over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, Roberts advised SportsLine members to back favored Temple (-7) against Tulsa. He noted Temple's superior defense would make the difference, and the Owls used a pick-six to turn the game in their favor on their way to a 31-17 victory. Anyone who followed Roberts' advice pocketed an easy winner.

Now, the Vegas legend has turned his attention to Thursday's prime-time AAC matchup. Roberts knows the Cougars are hoping to exact a measure of revenge after they fell 45-17 at Tulsa last season as two-touchdown favorites. The massive upset was one of Tulsa's two victories on the season.

Despite returning few experienced play-makers, the Cougars have had little trouble piling up impressive offensive numbers on their way to averaging 52 points. Junior quarterback D'Eriq King has thrown for 1,197 yards and 15 touchdowns against just one interception. He also has 107 rushing yards for five more scores.

But as last year's upset proved, Houston isn't assured of covering the massive spread against a youth-laden Tulsa club that has matched up well with the Cougars in recent meetings.

Last week, the Golden Hurricane consistently moved the ball well against the rugged Temple defense, but were felled by five turnovers that proved to be the difference. Temple returned two of them for touchdowns to take the edge in an otherwise even game.

Quarterback Luke Skipper has shown a strong arm and dual-threat ability. He has thrown for 716 yards with four scores and six interceptions. Tulsa's balanced run game piled up 208 yards against Temple, led by Corey Taylor with 96 yards and two scoring runs.

Roberts has broken down this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has identified a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who covers in Tulsa vs. Houston? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump on Thursday, all from a Vegas legend who is 6-0 on his picks involving these teams.