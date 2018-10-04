Tulsa vs. Houston odds, line, and start time: Picks, predictions from advanced model on 49-36 roll

Two of the most dynamic offenses in the American Athletic Conference square off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, when the Houston Cougars host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The 3-1 Cougars have scored at least 45 points in their first four games, while Tulsa has allowed at least 28 each time out. In the latest Houston vs. Tulsa odds, the Cougars are favored by 18.5, up from an opening of 16.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has moved from 68.5 to 70.5 as bettors are anticipating a shootout. Before you make any Houston vs. Tulsa picks, check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model knows that when the Cougars are firing on all cylinders, they're one of the toughest teams to beat. Their speed is top-notch, they execute well and they're efficient in scoring from just about any part of the field.

The conductor of this well-rehearsed offensive symphony is D'Eriq King. The junior quarterback is garnering Heisman buzz for his extraordinary start -- 15 touchdowns against just one pick. He's also run in five more scores and has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards. Last week against Texas Southern, he completed 80 percent of his attempts for three scores in the romp. He has also scored on rushing touchdowns in all four games.

Just because Houston has been on fire offensively doesn't meant they'll cover a spread approaching 20 points Thursday.

Tulsa's offensive has been consistent. Against the Owls in Tulsa's last game, the Golden Hurricane ran an astounding 107 plays for 403 yards. Three players racked up at least 20 rushing attempts, including Luke Skipper. And only one of Tulsa's three losses has been by more than one score.

Sharmari Brooks is the Hurricane's lead running back with 375 yards and four touchdowns for the season. Corey Taylor, a sophomore, gained 96 yards against Temple, including scoring the only two touchdowns -- both on short bursts.

