The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Memphis Tigers are both holding on to slim chances of finishing their seasons strong and receiving a bowl bid. They meet Thursday night in a key AAC matchup that will essentially serve as an elimination game in the pursuit of bowl eligibility. The Tigers (4-5, 2-4) have dropped four straight, with three of those defeats coming by seven points or fewer. They are looking to rebound from a 35-28 loss to UCF last week. The Golden Hurricane (3-6, 1-4) have dropped five of their past six but can still earn a bowl bid by winning their last three regular-season contests.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 61.5 in the latest Tulsa vs. Memphis odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Memphis vs. Tulsa picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulsa vs. Memphis and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Memphis vs. Tulsa:

Tulsa vs. Memphis point spread: Memphis -6.5

Tulsa vs. Memphis over/under total points: 61.5

Tulsa vs. Memphis money line: Memphis -250, Tulsa +210

TUL: The road team is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings in this rivalry

MEM: The Tigers have a 19-12 edge in the all-time series against Tulsa

Tulsa vs. Memphis picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Memphis can cover



During their four-game skid, the Tigers have kept every game close except for their 38-28 loss at Tulane in which they trailed 35-0 at halftime. But they have generally been involved in shootouts in which they held their own but the outcome was decided by one or two key mistakes. This narrative held to form in last week's loss to UCF. Memphis was trading scores with UCF for the better part of all four quarters, but the Knights broke serve in the fourth quarter with an interception that allowed them to take a 14-point lead. Even so, the Tigers pulled within seven late before UCF ran out the clock on its final possession.

Memphis still has the No. 4-ranked scoring offense in the conference at 33.9 points per game and the No. 5 overall offense with 421 yards per contest. Sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan ranks fourth in the AAC with 2,520 passing yards. He has thrown for 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa has similarly found itself on the short end against numerous high-powered opponents but has shown it has enough weapons to compete with the upper tier of the AAC. Last week, the Golden Hurricane kept their game against first-place Tulane within one score most of the way before the Green Wave pulled away for a 27-13 victory.

The Golden Hurricane have long built their offense around a versatile and power-based run game, and they have had success with it this year. Senior Deneric Prince leads the way with 438 yards and three touchdowns. Four Tulsa players have gained at least 186 rushing yards and they have totaled 12 rushing touchdowns.

How to make Memphis vs. Tulsa picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 63 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulsa vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.