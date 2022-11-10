The Memphis Tigers will attempt to break a four-game skid Thursday when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a prime-time AAC matchup that will have a major impact on the fortunes of both clubs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers (4-5, 2-4) have lost back-to-back contests against ranked teams, including last week's 35-28 loss to Central Florida. This came on the heels of blowing double-figures leads in the first two games of their current slide. But they can still reach a bowl game by winning two of their last three regular-season contests. Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) has dropped five of its past six following a 2-1 start and needs to win out to receive a bowl bid.

The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 61.5 in the latest Tulsa vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Tulsa vs. Memphis point spread: Memphis -6.5

Tulsa vs. Memphis over/under points: 61.5

Tulsa vs. Memphis money line: Memphis -250, Tulsa +205

TUL: The road team is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings in this rivalry

MEM: The Tigers have a 19-12 edge in the all-time series against Tulsa

Why Memphis can cover



The trouble for Memphis started when it squandered a 19-point lead and allowed the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds left in a 33-32 loss to Houston a month ago. Somehow, the Tigers found themselves in a similar position the following week when they squandered an early 17-0 advantage at East Carolina before falling behind but eventually rallying to send the game to overtime. The Pirates eventually prevailed 47-45 in four overtimes.

Despite back-to-back losses in devastating fashion, Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said the club's resolve has not been cracked and numerous opposing AAC coaches have told him the Tigers play as hard as any team they've faced. Silverfield said the team has channeled its frustration into a sense of urgency and focus on finishing the season well and perhaps providing a bowl opportunity for its seniors.

"That sense of urgency has been there the whole time," Silverfield said at his weekly news conference. "They don't feel any different, they're just going out there and grinding. They are ticked off and motivated to get better and find a way to win a football game."

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa has similarly found itself on the short end against numerous high-powered opponents but has shown it has enough weapons to compete with the upper tier of the AAC. Last week, the Golden Hurricane kept their game against first-place Tulane within one score most of the way before the Green Wave pulled away for a 27-13 victory.

The Golden Hurricane have long built their offense around a versatile and power-based run game, and they have had success with it this year. Senior Deneric Prince leads the way with 438 yards and three touchdowns. Four Tulsa players have gained at least 186 rushing yards and they have totaled 12 rushing touchdowns.

