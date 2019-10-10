Tulsa vs. Navy: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Tulsa (home) vs. Navy (away)

Current Records: Tulsa 2-3-0; Navy 3-1-0

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between Tulsa and Navy at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Tulsa going off at just a 0-point favorite.

Tulsa didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 43-37 to SMU last week. WR Keylon Stokes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Stokes' 58-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

As for Navy, they had a rough outing against Memphis two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Midshipmen were able to grind out a solid win over Air Force, winning 34-25. For Navy, this is just revenge for the 35-7 loss they suffered against Air Force the last time they faced one another Oct. 6 of last year.

Navy's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Midshipmen enter the matchup with 312 rushing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. Less enviably, the Golden Hurricane are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most penalties in the nation, having accrued 53 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Navy have won all of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last five years.