Tulsa vs. Navy: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tulsa vs. Navy football game
Who's Playing
Tulsa (home) vs. Navy (away)
Current Records: Tulsa 2-3-0; Navy 3-1-0
What to Know
Navy won both of their matches against Tulsa last season (31-21 and 37-29) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Navy and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Midshipmen strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 36 points per game.
The Midshipmen were able to grind out a solid win over Air Force last week, winning 34-25. RB Malcolm Perry did work as he rushed for 111 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.
Meanwhile, Tulsa fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against SMU 43-37. Tulsa might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 27-24 win against SMU when they last met November of last year.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Midshipmen going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Navy's win lifted them to 3-1 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. We'll find out if the Midshipmen can add another positive mark to their record or if the Golden Hurricane can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Navy's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.11
Odds
The Midshipmen are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Hurricane as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Navy have won all of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Navy 37 vs. Tulsa 29
- Sep 30, 2017 - Navy 31 vs. Tulsa 21
- Nov 12, 2016 - Navy 42 vs. Tulsa 40
- Nov 21, 2015 - Navy 44 vs. Tulsa 21
