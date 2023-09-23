Throughout the first three weeks of the 2023 college football season, CBS Sports Network has featured plenty of great games and another batch is up next as part of a loaded Week 4 schedule. Four Mountain West schools and two MAC schools are part of the lineup. The action got started with a MWC tilt Friday night between Boise State and San Diego State. Today a four-game block begins with Northern Illinois hosting Tulsa at noon to complete a home-and-home series that began last year.

Come the Saturday afternoon window, No. 18 Duke looks to improve to 4-0 when the Blue Devils play a UConn squad that has still yet to find the win column. After that, the focus shifts back out West for more nonconference action in the evening, with Mountain West schools hosting both games. Wyoming plays host to Appalachian State in the early evening window before the night concludes with Fresno State looking to stay undefeated when it welcomes Kent State to town.

From coast to coast, CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way for the five total games in the Week 4 broadcast lineup. We now get you prepared for these matchups with viewing information, key storylines, betting lines, and more before kickoff arrives.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Tulsa at Northern Illinois

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23 | Time: Noon

Location: Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: NIU -3.5 | Will the Huskies cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections here

It's another matchup of two teams looking to right the ship. Tulsa kicked off its first season under coach Kevin Wilson with a 42-7 home win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but was subsequently dismantled by ranked Washington and Oklahoma teams over the past two weeks. Northern Illinois, meanwhile, opened the year with a Power Five victory at Boston College, only to then lose at home to an FCS opponent in Southern Illinois before falling at Nebraska in Week 3. This is just the second meeting between the Golden Hurricane and Huskies after Tulsa posted a 38-35 home win against NIU last season. Watch for the Huskies to rely on a pass defense that ranks 13th among FBS teams, paired against a Tulsa passing attack that is a mere 92nd.

No. 18 Duke at UConn

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Duke -21.5 | Will the Blue Devils cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections here

The Blue Devils quickly established themselves as a surprise team when they kicked off their second season under coach Mike Elko with a dominant home upset of Clemson in Week 1. Duke now sits 3-0 after additional wins against Lafayette and Northwestern, and facing a prime opportunity to move to 4-0 as three-touchdown favorites on the road against UConn. Meanwhile, the Huskies' second season under coach Jim Mora Jr. has hardly gone as envisioned, with UConn now 0-3 after losing to FIU at home in Week 3. The Huskies fell behind 24-3 before a comeback effort fell short by a touchdown, and things won't get any easier Saturday as a ranked Blue Devils squad rolls into town.

Appalachian State at Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Johnah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Wyoming -3 | Will the Cowboys cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections here

This could be a sneaky fun one pitting the Sun Belt against the Mountain West. Appalachian State took North Carolina to two overtimes before falling to the Tar Heels on the road in Week 2, while Wyoming upset Texas Tech in double overtime at home in Week 1 before holding its own for three quarters in a Week 3 road loss at Texas. For App State, the offense is the bread and butter. Mountaineers running back Nate Noel has rushed north of 100 yards in three straight games to start the season, and dual-threat quarterback Joey Aguilar also knows how to keep opposing defenses' hands full. That said, Wyoming's defense has generally held up well through three games. The Cowboys have held their opponent to three points or less in seven of 12 quarters played this season. The blemishes were the first quarter against Texas Tech and fourth quarter at Texas, in which Wyoming was outscored a combined 38-0.

Kent State at Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Fresno State -27.5 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections here

Kent State (1-2) is 0-2 against Power Five opponents through the first three weeks of the season, while Fresno State (3-0) is 2-0 against such competition in the same span. The Golden Flashes fell at UCF and Arkansas in decisive fashion, while the Bulldogs squeaked out a win at Purdue before later shutting out Arizona State on the road 29-0. Put Fresno State on home turf with that context, and it's not hard to see why the Bulldogs check in as heavy favorites. Get ready to see more of the connection between quarterback Mikey Keene and wide receiver Erik Brooks, the latter who is already averaging more than 100 yards per game. Brooks had 170 yards and two touchdowns receiving in Week 1 at Purdue.