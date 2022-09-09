The Tulsa Golden Hurricane take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane took a tough loss to open its season after winning seven games last year, including a bowl game against Old Dominion. Northern Illinois came away with a victory against Eastern Illinois, and is looking to recreate its success from last year, when it won nine games for the first time since 2014. This weekend will be the first meeting between the two in their programs' history.

The Golden Hurricane are favored by 6 points in the latest Tulsa vs. Northern Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 62.

Tulsa vs. Northern Illinois spread: Tulsa -6

Tulsa vs. Northern Illinois over-under: 62 points

What you need to know about Tulsa

Tulsa fought hard in its overtime game against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday but wound up falling 40-37. The blame couldn't be placed on quarterback Davis Brin, who threw for 460 yards and 3 touchdowns. Perhaps a little more accuracy would have helped make a difference, as he completed just 57.7 percent of his passes. Three Tulsa receivers topped 100 yards in the loss, led by Keylon Stokes, who had 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

The Other two receivers that went over the century mark also each scored a touchdown, in Malachai Jones and J.C. Santana. One thing that could be a continue to be a problem for the Golden Hurricane is its ineffectiveness behind opponents' line of scrimmage. Against Wyoming, Tulsa registered no sacks, and had just three tackles for loss. Last season, Tulsa finished with just 26 sacks as a team, but NIU had just 14.

What you need to know about Northern Illinois

NIU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday, 34-27. Huskies running back Harrison Waylee filled up the stat sheet, with 14 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. Last season, Waylee finished with a 5.7 yards per carry average, so he looks primed for a breakout campaign this year.

One player that showed up on the defensive side of the ball for the Huskies was DB Eric Rogers. He snagged his first two career interceptions against Eastern Illinois. Last year, NIU was a top-15 team in the nation at red zone conversions, and scored on 91.07 percent of their opportunities. The Huskies were 105th in the nation last season in allowing passing plays for more than 20 yards (48th), and that could be trouble against a Tulsa team that throws the ball so frequently.

