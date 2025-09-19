Oklahoma State will host Tulsa in a college football clash on Friday. The Cowboys are looking for a fresh start out of their bye week after suffering a rough early-season loss to Oregon, 69-3, in Week 2. The Golden Hurricane are also looking to get back into the win column after back-to-back losses, most recently a 42-23 defeat to Navy.

Kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State on Friday

When: Friday, Sept. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa betting preview

Odds: Cowboys -9.5, over/under 54.5

Tulsa got its season off to a strong start with a 35-7 victory against Abilene Christian, where the Wildcats were held off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. Sophomore quarterback Kirk Francis threw for 218 yards with two touchdowns in that game, but has been sidelined with a concussion he sustained in Week 2 against New Mexico. Freshman Baylor Hayes hasn't played up to the same level, and Tulsa's defense has struggled to pick up the slack by allowing 337.3 yards per game.



Oklahoma State, meanwhile, has looked like two different teams through two games this season. Mike Gundy's men played a defense-first game in their 27-7 season-opening win against Tennessee-Martin, but failed to put up a fight the following week against Oregon. One constant is that quarterback Zane Flores has yet to throw a touchdown pass, and he was held to 67 yards with two interceptions by an elite Ducks defense.

Model's Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State prediction, picks

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season, and were 3-9-0 against the spread last season. However, the model is leaning on them rebounding out of the break against a Tulsa side missing its starting quarterback, especially before their Big 12 season-opener against Baylor in Week 5. The SportsLine model projects Oklahoma State will cover the spread in 63% of simulations.

