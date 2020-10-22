The Tulsa Golden Hurricane look to stay unbeaten in American Athletic Conference action on Friday when they take on the host South Florida Bulls. Tulsa (1-1) is coming off a 34-26 win over Central Florida on Oct. 3, but has had nearly three weeks off, while South Florida (1-4) has lost four straight after beating The Citadel 27-6 in Week 1. The Bulls, who are 0-3 in the conference, are coming off a 39-37 loss to Temple on Saturday. South Florida led 31-20 with 3:16 left in the third quarter before Temple answered with 19 consecutive points.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. South Florida leads the all-time series 3-0, including a 1-0 edge in games played in Tampa. The Golden Hurricane are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Tulsa vs. South Florida odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 50.5. Before making any South Florida vs. Tulsa picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tulsa vs. South Florida spread: Tulsa -10.5

Tulsa vs. South Florida over-under: 50.5 points

Tulsa vs. South Florida money line: Tulsa -370, South Florida +305

TUL: Junior LB Zaven Collins ranks second nationally for tackles for loss (7.5)

USF: Johnny Ford ranks 12th in the nation with a 26.7-yard kick return average

Why Tulsa can cover

The Golden Hurricane are led by senior quarterback Zach Smith, who has completed 35 of 57 passes (61.4 percent) for 438 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice, but has a rating of 142.1. Smith had a solid season a year ago, his first at Tulsa, completing 246 of 429 passes (57.3 percent) for 3,279 yards and 19 TDs.

His top target has been senior wide receiver Keylon Stokes, who has 10 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown. Stokes, a two-year starter, has played in 35 career games with 26 starts. For his career, he has 119 catches for 1,908 yards and was named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list. He has five career 100-yard receiving games.

Why South Florida can cover

The Bulls are tough at home, compiling a 99-51 (.660) all-time record on their home field. Leading the offense is sophomore quarterback Jordan McCloud, who tied a career best with three touchdown passes at Temple, and led the team to five touchdown drives. He is completing 64 percent of his passes this season, up from 55 percent in 2019.

Senior wide receiver DeVontres Odoms-Dukes is McCloud's top target with 15 catches for 183 yards (12.2 average) and two touchdowns. He made his first career start in Week 1 against The Citadel and scored a touchdown. He played in 12 games in 2019 and scored one TD. For his career, he has 23 receptions for 286 yards and three scores.

