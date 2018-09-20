Tulsa vs. Temple odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 31-16 run

It's the conference opener for the Temple Owls as they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. After disappointing home losses to Villanova and Buffalo, the Owls righted the ship with a thumping 35-14 victory at Maryland. Tulsa had an opening day victory over FCS squad Central Arkansas, then dropped decisions to Texas and Arkansas State. Temple is favored by seven, down from an open of 7.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has held steady at 55. Before you make any Temple vs. Tulsa picks, check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model knows the Owls have plenty of momentum after knocking off the Terrapins, who had earlier beaten Texas. Temple has a potential quarterback controversy brewing as backup Anthony Russo fills in for injured Maxwell Award hopeful Frank Nutile. Behind an efficient 15-for-25, 228-yard performance, Russo could once again start Thursday as Nutile is a game-time decision.

Temple will implement a two-pronged running attack that begins with Ryquell Armstead, who is pushing 2,000 yards for his career and has 256 this season. Second-year coach Geoff Collins relies heavily on his defense as well, especially Michael Dagbe. The senior defensive tackle recorded 2.5 sacks against Maryland. Linebacker Shawn Bradley is a beast that wreaks havoc on offensive lines. With the Maryland game still hanging in the balance, the junior took an interception 78 yards to the house to snuff out the Terrapins' comeback.

Just because the Owls have looked impressive doesn't mean they'll cover Thursday.

Tulane quarterback Luke Skipper is a scrambling threat who can gain positive yardage on keepers. He will rely on receivers Keylon Stokes, Jarion Anderson and Keenen Johnson to get open and keep drives alive. Stokes is a useful possession receiver who can also find holes in the secondary. Anderson, who had five grabs last week, can juke around defensive backs to pick up critical yards after the catch.

The engine of this Tulsa offense is Shamari Brooks. The sophomore running back, who rushed for 115 yards last week, leads the team with 310 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He's only 5-feet-9, but is hard to bring down at 193 pounds.

